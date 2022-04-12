|
12.04.2022 16:37:00
Is Amazon Stock a Buy This Month?
Investors have been getting more excited about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in the past month since the e-commerce and cloud-computing juggernaut announced that it will perform a 20-for-1 stock split on June 6. Stock splits often intrigue investors because they result in a lower price per share, making it technically easier for a broader swath of individuals to buy the stock. But such events are less important these days as many brokerage accounts allow investors to buy fractional shares.More importantly, while shareholders will wind up with more shares than they had before, the overall value of the company (and prior investors' stakes) will remain essentially the same.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
