|
24.04.2024 23:27:24
Is Amazon Stock Going to $230? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.
Many analysts follow Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock. As expected, their price targets can vary considerably. According to data compiled by MarketWatch, the current spread is $160 to $235 per share. Recently, a pundit tracking the stock moved rather close to that upper limit by raising his fair value estimation. Let's pick it apart a little to see if it's too optimistic, just right, or even a lowball prediction.In mid-April, MoffettNathanson's Michael Morton lifted his Amazon price target to $230. Well, maybe "lifted" is overstating the case; "bumped" would be more like it, as his previous level was $228. In making the change, Morton maintained his buy recommendation on the dominant online retailer. That price target implies a 30% upside for the stock over the next 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
25.04.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
25.04.24
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones fällt zum Start (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|Amazon-Aktie sinkt: Amazon in Italien zu Millionenstrafe verdonnert (dpa-AFX)
|
24.04.24
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones verbucht Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones sackt ab (finanzen.at)
|
24.04.24
|Italien verdonnert Amazon zu Strafe wegen "Subscribe and Save" (Reuters)