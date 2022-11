Is Amazon Stock Really a Cheap Buy? Here's What the Charts Say

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is one of the best-performing stocks of the past generation, but 2022 has mostly been a disaster for the tech giant. The stock is down 47% year to date, revenue growth has slowed to all-time lows, it's closed dozens of warehouses after overestimating demand, shuttered once-promising projects like Amazon Care, and just reported that it's laying off 10,000 corporate employees.While it's clear Amazon has struggled this year, those challenges seem well-reflected in Amazon's stock price. Plenty of investors seem to think the stock could be a bargain right now, but is it really cheap? Let's investigate.Amazon isn't an easy company to value. It's a combination of several businesses, including direct online retail, third-party e-commerce, advertising, cloud infrastructure, hardware and devices, a supermarket chain, and its Prime membership program that ties many of those segments together.Continue reading