Is Amazon Stock Safe? 3 Things Investors Should Know Now After FTC Files Lawsuit

The Federal Trade Commission and 17 U.S. State Attorneys General have filed suit against Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), accusing the e-commerce giant of unfair and anti-competitive business practices. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro explain what's happening, what the risks are to shareholders, and what they think investors should do right now . *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 29, 2023.