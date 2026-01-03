Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
03.01.2026 07:35:00
Is Amazon Stock Still a Buy After Hitting an All-Time High?
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) set an all-time high in November 2025. You probably know that the company has been growing by leaps and bounds. Indeed, over the past 25 years, its stock averaged annual gains of 24%. Over the past three years, it averaged annual gains of 40%!Given all that, you might wonder whether it makes any sense to invest in Amazon now. My answer to that would be...yes. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
