Is Amazon Stock Still a Buy After Shutting Down Its Healthcare Service?

In his 2018 letter to shareholders, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and then CEO Jeff Bezos explained why taking bold risks would remain a vital component of the e-commerce titan's growth strategy. "If the size of your failures isn't growing, you're not going to be inventing at a size that can actually move the needle," Bezos said. "Amazon will be experimenting at the right scale for a company of our size if we occasionally have multibillion-dollar failures."Bezos' hand-picked successor, Andy Jassy, has embraced this spirit of risk-taking. But Jassy and his lieutenants have also been quick to recognize failure.