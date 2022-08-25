|
25.08.2022 15:48:17
Is Amazon Stock Still a Buy After Shutting Down Its Healthcare Service?
In his 2018 letter to shareholders, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder and then CEO Jeff Bezos explained why taking bold risks would remain a vital component of the e-commerce titan's growth strategy. "If the size of your failures isn't growing, you're not going to be inventing at a size that can actually move the needle," Bezos said. "Amazon will be experimenting at the right scale for a company of our size if we occasionally have multibillion-dollar failures."Bezos' hand-picked successor, Andy Jassy, has embraced this spirit of risk-taking. But Jassy and his lieutenants have also been quick to recognize failure.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!