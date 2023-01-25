|
25.01.2023 12:15:00
Is Amazon the Future of Healthcare?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has slowly been building a healthcare business that leverages its existing ecosystem and provides value to Prime members. Yesterday, Amazon announced a $5 subscription called RxPass, which provides unlimited prescription medications. The video below breaks this down and discusses how it can disrupt companies like Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC), GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX), and others. The Amazon effect. *Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan. 24, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 24, 2023.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
