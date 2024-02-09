|
09.02.2024 14:15:00
Is Amazon Web Services (AWS) a Liability for Amazon?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is known for e-commerce, but the company has a lot more going for it than that. It has a thriving service segment with third-party seller services, advertising, and subscriptions. And one segment that has received a lot of attention is Amazon Web Services (AWS), its cloud computing operation.While this segment used to be Amazon's best and brightest, it no longer holds that designation. So, is AWS starting to become a liability for its parent?Cloud computing is an important part of business infrastructure. Instead of companies purchasing their own computing equipment, they've migrated to the cloud, where the workloads are processed by off-site computers owned by one of the cloud computing providers, like AWS. This allows companies to stay nimble and scale up or down when necessary.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazonmehr Nachrichten
|
09.02.24
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursanstieg: NVIDIA plant offenbar neue Geschäftseinheit für maßgeschneiderte Chips (Reuters)
|
09.02.24
|Gewinne in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
09.02.24
|E-Commerce : BMW und Amazon gewinnen vor Gericht gegen Fälscherbande (Handelsblatt)
|
08.02.24
|NVIDIA-Aktie legt zu - und kommt Börsenwert von Amazon gefährlich nahe (finanzen.at)
|
08.02.24
|Gemeinsame Klage von BMW und Amazon wegen gefälschter BMW-Produkte - BMW-Aktie fester (dpa-AFX)