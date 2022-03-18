|
18.03.2022 12:00:00
Is Amazon's Cloud Gaming Venture a Game Changer?
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) cloud gaming service, Luna, is now available. In this clip from "The Gaming Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 7, Motley Fool contributors Jose Najarro and Travis Hoium discuss their thoughts on Luna's foreseeable future and analyze how it might stack up against the competition.Jose Najarro: Amazon has launched Luna. Luna is going to be their cloud gaming for anyone in the United States. I think it's pretty interesting. A lot of big companies are trying cloud gaming. I think one of the huge success stories right now has been Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) with their Microsoft Game Pass. Then, we probably see one that continues doesn't show that kind of success story. The one that comes to mind is Google with Stadia. Right now, they have different price targets, some as high as $6 per month and some as low as $2.99 per month for all different types of gamers. Maybe you're just a gamer that focuses on retro games. Maybe you want more family style. If you have a family, they offer a lot of multiplayer games that you can just enjoy with the family. Or, if you're a more advanced general player and want to play some of the AAA games, they also have a service for that. I was wondering, any thoughts on Amazon going into cloud gaming? Do you think they're going to lean more to being a success story like how Microsoft has been or is it going to follow route to where Google [Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)] has ended in this side, which is not that successful?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!