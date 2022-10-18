|
18.10.2022 13:00:00
Is AMD a Better Investment Than Nvidia Right Now?
Among chipmaker stocks, two of the most popular are Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Over the past few years, these stocks have been excellent investments, with each significantly outpacing the broader market. Unfortunately, the strong performance seen in these two stocks has fallen off a cliff in 2022. Both are trading down 60% for the year. Some investors wonder if they should sell. Other investors might wonder if now is the time to establish a position in these stocks.Let's dive into what made these two stocks drop, and see if either is worthy of buying and which might be the better buy if both qualify.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!