|
01.04.2022 12:00:00
Is AMD Overpriced?
Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and a recent analyst downgrade that could have caused the stock sell-off on Thursday morning. One of the reasons for the downgrade is the potential slowdown in specific markets for AMD. Shockingly enough, there are some bearish points I agree with, but is it enough reason to sell? I think not. Here are some highlights from the video.Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the market prices of March 31, 2022. The video was published on March 31, 2022.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!