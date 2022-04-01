Is AMD Overpriced?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and a recent analyst downgrade that could have caused the stock sell-off on Thursday morning. One of the reasons for the downgrade is the potential slowdown in specific markets for AMD. Shockingly enough, there are some bearish points I agree with, but is it enough reason to sell? I think not. Here are some highlights from the video.Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis. *Stock prices used were the market prices of March 31, 2022. The video was published on March 31, 2022.Continue reading