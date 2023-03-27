|
27.03.2023 16:30:00
Is AMD Stock a Buy?
Last year, the PC market suffered a downturn triggered by steep rises in inflation. This led industry leaders like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) to experience a stock tumble of 55% in 2022. Global PC shipments sunk 28.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 16.2% for the year, according to research from Gartner. Consumers also pulled back on purchasing PC components such as graphics processing units (GPUs), with worldwide shipments of the devices plunging 42% last year.However, AMD has enjoyed a strong recovery in 2023, with its shares up 52% year to date. AMD has been the focus of many headlines in recent months, thanks to its data center growth and potential in artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, you might be wondering if now is the time to buy AMD stock. Let's assess.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!