Is AMD Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Last year, the PC market suffered a downturn triggered by steep rises in inflation. This led industry leaders like Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) to experience a stock tumble of 55% in 2022. Global PC shipments sunk 28.5% in the fourth quarter of 2022 and 16.2% for the year, according to research from Gartner. Consumers also pulled back on purchasing PC components such as graphics processing units (GPUs), with worldwide shipments of the devices plunging 42% last year.However, AMD has enjoyed a strong recovery in 2023, with its shares up 52% year to date. AMD has been the focus of many headlines in recent months, thanks to its data center growth and potential in artificial intelligence (AI). As a result, you might be wondering if now is the time to buy AMD stock. Let's assess.Continue reading