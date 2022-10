Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Chip stocks have gotten crushed in 2022. A quick glance at the iShares Semiconductor ETF, which has lost 40% of its value this year, shows the extent of the damage.Shifting consumer spending patterns are leading to lower demand for chips used in personal computers and electronics, while supply chain disruptions are making it difficult to produce enough of the products that remain in high demand. With signs of potential sales shortfalls mounting, traders aren't waiting around to see what comes next.Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) hasn't been spared from the wreckage. In fact, its shares are down more than 50% this year. But with the semiconductor leader's stock price now cut in half, could it be the time to buy AMD's shares?Continue reading