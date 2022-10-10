Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) stock fell nearly 5% during after-hours trading on Oct. 6 in response to a preview of its upcoming third-quarter earnings on Nov. 1. The chipmaker now expects its revenue to rise 29% year over year to $5.6 billion with an adjusted gross margin of 50%, compared to its prior forecast for about 55% growth with an adjusted gross margin of 54%.CEO Lisa Su blamed that big miss on macroeconomic conditions, which "drove lower-than-expected PC demand and a significant inventory correction across the PC supply chain." The company expects its client (or PC) revenue to plunge 40% year over year to $1 billion, which will largely offset the growth of its data center, gaming, and embedded divisions.Image source: Getty Images.