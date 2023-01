Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

I've called semiconductors "the new oil" for several years, and I believe the sector is an excellent pick-and-shovel play to capitalize on every significant technology megatrend for the future. In today's video, I explain my reasoning and provide analysis on one of my top semiconductor stock picks, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of Jan. 9, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 9, 2023.Continue reading