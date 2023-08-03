|
03.08.2023 17:31:00
Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?
AMD's (NASDAQ: AMD) stock rose 3% during after-hours trading on Aug. 1 after the chipmaker posted its second-quarter results. Its revenue fell 18% year over year to $5.36 billion, which exceeded analysts' estimates by $40 million, while its adjusted earnings per share (EPS) declined 45% to $0.58 and cleared the consensus forecast by a penny.Those headline numbers might seem dismal, but Wall Street had already set a low bar for AMD and its peers to account for the cyclical slowdown of the semiconductor market. Therefore, the market was looking for signs of a cyclical bottom at AMD instead of year-over-year growth. Let's see if enough of those green shoots appeared in the second quarter -- and if they indicate it's the right time to buy AMD's stock.Image source: AMD.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!