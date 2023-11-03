03.11.2023 22:15:00

Is AMD Stock a Buy Now?

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) posted its third-quarter report on Oct. 31. The chipmaker's revenue rose 4% year over year to $5.8 billion and exceeded analysts' expectations by $110 million. Its adjusted earnings also grew 4% to $0.70 per share and cleared the consensus forecast by $0.02.That marked the first time AMD's revenue and adjusted earning per share (EPS) grew in tandem since the second quarter of 2022. Does that earnings beat imply its cyclical slowdown is finally over, and it's the right time to buy its stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.mehr Nachrichten