Is AMD Stock Going to $190? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) met expectations with its first-quarter report last month, but overall growth was anemic. While data center and PC revenue surged, driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and a market comeback, tumbling revenue in the gaming and embedded segments offset those gains.Looking further ahead, Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis expects AMD to benefit from a strong upcycle in the semiconductor market and soaring demand for AI chips. Curtis assumed coverage of AMD on Monday with a buy rating and a price target of $190. Based on the current stock price, this price target represents an upside of 25%.While rival Nvidia has benefited the most from soaring demand for AI chips, AMD is starting to catch up. The company's latest MI300 family of data center GPUs surpassed $1 billion in revenue and is now expected to bring in $4 billion in revenue this year.