AMD Aktie
WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078
|
25.02.2026 17:30:00
Is AMD Stock Going to $300 After the Meta Platforms Deal?
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shot up nearly 9% on Feb. 24 following the announcement of a partnership with tech giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) that could give the chip designer a massive boost.Meta Platforms is focused on an aggressive build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, which is why it has been striking deals with leading AI chip designers. Just recently, Meta said that it will be procuring millions of chips from AMD rival Nvidia this year. So, its latest deal with AMD isn't surprising as it looks to get its hands on more computing power.The good news for AMD investors is that the size of the Meta deal could supercharge its growth. But will it be enough for AMD stock to hit $300? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
