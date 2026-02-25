AMD Aktie

AMD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 863186 / ISIN: US0079031078

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 17:30:00

Is AMD Stock Going to $300 After the Meta Platforms Deal?

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shot up nearly 9% on Feb. 24 following the announcement of a partnership with tech giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) that could give the chip designer a massive boost.Meta Platforms is focused on an aggressive build-out of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, which is why it has been striking deals with leading AI chip designers. Just recently, Meta said that it will be procuring millions of chips from AMD rival Nvidia this year. So, its latest deal with AMD isn't surprising as it looks to get its hands on more computing power.The good news for AMD investors is that the size of the Meta deal could supercharge its growth. But will it be enough for AMD stock to hit $300? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Inc.

mehr Nachrichten