Is AMD the Next Big Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock?

Nvidia has been a monster winner in the artificial intelligence (AI) arms race. Its graphics processing units (GPUs) are the top pick for clients looking to outfit a server to train AI models. However, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) also has a formidable offering but hasn't seen nearly the same rise as Nvidia.So, is this a buying opportunity for AMD because it's also a significant player in the GPU industry? Let's find out.Since the start of 2023, AMD has been up over 150%, which is spectacular until you compare it to Nvidia's 680% rise. Even this year, Nvidia is smoking AMD in terms of returns, as it has more than doubled while AMD is up around 16%.