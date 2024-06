Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has had quite the rise thanks to its best-in-class data center graphics processing units (GPUs). But it's not the only company that offers these products. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is another competitor in this space and has seen some success even if it's not nearly to the level that Nvidia has achieved.So, is AMD the sleeping giant of artificial intelligence (AI) investing? Or are its current aspirations too much of a stretch?One positive AMD has going for it compared to Nvidia is that it's a much broader company. Instead of focusing solely on GPUs and the other products that support their integration, AMD has other product lines, like CPUs for desktops, embedded processors, and other data center equipment. This helps protect AMD in a downturn.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel