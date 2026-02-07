NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
07.02.2026 17:15:00
Is AMD's 17% Decline a Warning for Nvidia Shareholders Ahead of Feb. 25?
Many players are participating in the high-growth field of artificial intelligence (AI). But two in particular stand out as they make key tools critical to the development and functioning of AI. I'm talking about chip designers Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD).Nvidia is the chip leader, offering the world's most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs), and this has resulted in incredible growth over the past few years. AMD has proven it can compete with this market leader as it's launched chips rivaling those of Nvidia and has been announcing soaring demand and revenue. And investors can count on both of these companies for a clear picture of the current and, potentially, future AI market.AMD was the first to report quarterly earnings during the current earnings season, and the company announced record revenue for the quarter and the full year, as well as strong profitability. Chief Lisa Su even said that, based on the current situation, AMD expects "significant" sales and revenue growth this year. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
