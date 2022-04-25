Is American Airlines Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Things have been looking optimistic for the airline industry as of late. The sector got hammered ever since the pandemic hit. Now, with lockdowns and travel restrictions easing up, the sector is getting its spark back. The industry got a boost after Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) reported earnings on April 13 with an optimistic outlook for the second quarter. Delta is gearing up to handle more demand as summer travel plans rise. Additional good news for the industry came in last week. In March, all major U.S. airlines' CEOs signed an open letter and urged President Joe Biden to "end the transportation mask mandate and testing requirements for international travelers," according to CNN. Last week, a federal judge lifted the mandate that required all passengers to wear masks. American Airlines (NYSE: AAL) also signed the letter. Its stock closed 4% higher on April 21 after it reported strong first-quarter 2022 results. Let's take a look at its performance in the quarter and what the year ahead looks like for the airline.Continue reading