American Assets Trust Aktie
WKN DE: A1H59V / ISIN: US0240131047
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07.06.2026 01:47:00
Is American Assets Trust a Buy After the Executive Chairman Purchased 10,000 Shares?
Ernest S. Rady, Executive Chairman of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT), reported the open-market purchase of 10,000 shares for a total consideration of ~$234,000 on June 1, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($23.40); post-transaction value based on June 1, 2026 adjusted market close ($23.08).American Assets Trust, Inc. is a diversified real estate investment trust with a focus on premier office, retail, and residential assets in select U.S. markets. The company leverages over five decades of market experience and local expertise to operate in regions characterized by strong demand and limited supply.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu American Assets Trust Inc.
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02.02.26
|Ausblick: American Assets Trust mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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19.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: American Assets Trust stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)