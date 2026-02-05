American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
|
05.02.2026 20:27:00
Is American Express a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?
Across 2025, American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock convincingly outperformed the broader market, rising by almost 25% compared with the S&P 500 index's 16% gain. Early in the new year, however, that dynamic was flipped, with Amex stock going negative and the index bumping slightly higher.The big change was President Donald Trump's rather-out-of-the-blue demand to set a 10% cap on the interest rates credit card issuers charge their customers. Since Amex is a massive issuer, investors became spooked about the potential damage to the company. I think this was an overreaction, and the market's sell-off makes it a bargain. It's no accident that Amex has been a foundational holding in the equity portfolio of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for decades. The celebrated investor -- who stepped down from Berkshire Hathaway recently -- has always liked a moat, and he favors companies that not only post high margins year after year but also manage to grow at admirable rates. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu American Express Co.
|
03.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier American Express-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in American Express von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones präsentiert sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Starke Zahlen bei American Express - Aktie verliert dennoch (dpa-AFX)
|
30.01.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Nachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Verluste in New York: Das macht der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Schwacher Handel: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
30.01.26
|Ausblick: American Express zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsende leichter (finanzen.at)