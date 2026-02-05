American Express Aktie

American Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

05.02.2026 20:27:00

Is American Express a Buy, Sell, or Hold in 2026?

Across 2025, American Express (NYSE: AXP) stock convincingly outperformed the broader market, rising by almost 25% compared with the S&P 500 index's 16% gain. Early in the new year, however, that dynamic was flipped, with Amex stock going negative and the index bumping slightly higher.The big change was President Donald Trump's rather-out-of-the-blue demand to set a 10% cap on the interest rates credit card issuers charge their customers. Since Amex is a massive issuer, investors became spooked about the potential damage to the company. I think this was an overreaction, and the market's sell-off makes it a bargain. It's no accident that Amex has been a foundational holding in the equity portfolio of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway for decades. The celebrated investor -- who stepped down from Berkshire Hathaway recently -- has always liked a moat, and he favors companies that not only post high margins year after year but also manage to grow at admirable rates. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
