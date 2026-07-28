American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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28.07.2026 12:00:00
Is American Express Still Worth Buying at Today's Price?
The overall market is up this year, but American Express (NYSE: AXP) has been a big loser. Its shares have fallen almost 12% (as of July 24). This is despite the company continuing to operate at a high level.This financial stock currently trades at around $326. Is it still worth buying today? Investors should first understand the quality of this business before looking at valuation.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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