06.04.2024 14:35:00
Is American Express Stock a Buy?
If you look at Berkshire Hathaway's gargantuan public equities portfolio, you'll quickly find that American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a top holding. The Oracle of Omaha's firm owns roughly 21% of the outstanding shares, and first started buying shares in the early '90s.Clearly, the legendary Warren Buffett believes this top financial stock is worth a closer look. With that said, should you buy American Express for your portfolio? Let's consider some important factors.The economy continues to be characterized by uncertainty, particularly around the possibility of a recession. Despite this, American Express keeps posting strong results.
