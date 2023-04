Is American Tower Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Almost everyone in the U.S. uses a cellphone, so you might think companies like AT&T and Verizon, which run the leading wireless networks, would've been great investments over the past decade.However, each stock has returned a total of just 13% (AT&T) and 33% (Verizon), including the generous dividends each is known for. Meanwhile, American Tower (NYSE: AMT) has trounced both, up 206% during that time.How did this happen? Here is what you need to know, and whether American Tower is still worth buying today.Continue reading