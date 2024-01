Is Amgen a Good Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now?

As dividend investors know, there's an upside to investing in a big pharmaceutical business like Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) for dividend income. It likely has the resources and proven capabilities that'll enable it to stick around, and remain profitable enough to pay off its shareholders for years and years.While the cash payoffs might be initially smaller than you'd find with another type of equity, like a real estate investment trust (REIT), the upside is that the risks may be lower too. So with that in mind, let's evaluate Amgen to see if it's a smart choice for your dividend income portfolio right now.Does Amgen have what it takes to be a stable source of cash flow? In a word, yes. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel