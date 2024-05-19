|
19.05.2024 12:15:00
Is Amgen a Threat to Eli Lilly in This Billion-Dollar Market?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) sells a broad portfolio of products, but two in particular have helped revenue growth explode in recent times. I'm talking about Lilly drugs that doctors prescribe for weight loss: Mounjaro and Zepbound. They're both based on the same molecule, but regulators approved the product for type 2 diabetes under the name Mounjaro and specifically for weight management under the name Zepbound.The company won approval for Mounjaro first, back in 2022, and that drug brought in more than $1.8 billion in the most recent quarter. Zepbound, approved late last year, generated about $517 million in its first full quarter on the market. Lilly dominates the weight loss scene along with Novo Nordisk, a maker of two drugs that function in a similar manner.But other companies aim to get in on the billion-dollar market, and just recently, big biotech Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) reported promising news from a clinical trial of its weight loss candidate MariTide. Does this represent a threat to Eli Lilly's drugs and its overall earnings prospects? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
