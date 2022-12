Is Amgen Stock a Buy for Income Investors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Economic and geopolitical concerns have weighed heavily on investor sentiment throughout the year. And even as the S&P 500 index has rallied in recent weeks, it is still down 17% year to date.Investors seeking more certainty in an uncertain environment would do well to consider buying safe, high-yielding dividend stocks. This is because the highest-quality income stocks can provide ever-growing passive income to investors through almost any economic downturn.And pharma stock Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) is arguably a top-notch dividend stock. But is it a buy for income-oriented investors? Let's take a deeper dive into Amgen 's fundamentals and valuation to try and answer this question.Continue reading