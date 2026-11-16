Is an Equal-Weight S&P 500 Fund Safer Right Now Than the One You Own?

Many investors own S&P 500 index funds because they view them as a diversified investment. In one sense, it's true, since you'll have exposure to about 500 companies. However, the S&P 500 index is weighted by market cap, so the largest companies have the most influence. And thanks to the rise of trillion-dollar technology companies, the top players are bigger than ever. In fact, the 10 largest stocks now make up nearly 40% of the index. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) alone accounts for about 7.5%.

That concentration has been on display recently, as Nvidia's recent CEO departure sent that stock plunging. Plus, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) all reported earnings recently and saw large moves afterward. How those few stocks react can have an outsized effect on your returns.

There is, however, an alternative that allows you to invest in the S&P 500 with less concentration in the market's largest companies. It's known as an equal-weight ETF, and here's why it could be a safer option for many investors.

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