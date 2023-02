Is Anavex Life Sciences Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ: AVXL) is a small-cap stock with big ambitions. It has a potential Alzheimer's treatment that fared well in recent trials and could be a game-changer for the business. But the company remains unprofitable, and the stock is heavily shorted and volatile.Is Anavex Life Sciences too risky a buy, or is this an investment you might consider adding to your portfolio today?The consensus analyst price target for Anavex is $41.80, which represents an upside of more than 300% from where the stock is right now. While some analysts are less bullish, analysts by and large expect to see Anavex rise in value in the near term.Continue reading