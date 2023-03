Is Annaly Capital Management the Best Dividend Stock for You?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Big dividend yields are hard to ignore, so it's understandable if dividend investors seeing Annaly Capital Management 's (NYSE: NLY) huge 17% yield on online quote services did a double take. There's one big problem: The dividend backing that yield won't last. Here's what you need to know and why Annaly probably isn't the best dividend stock for you.Annaly is a real estate investment trust (REIT), but it doesn't own any property. It is what's known as a mortgage REIT. What it owns are collections of mortgages that are grouped together into assets that trade like bonds, generally called collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) or something similar. It is in a very different business than your traditional property-owning REITs.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading