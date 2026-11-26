Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) just completed the largest IPO in history, raising around $93.5 billion at $83 per share. The stock closed Nov. 20 at $88.91.

Given that it's now one of the largest publicly traded companies in the world, you might assume its addition to the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is imminent. It isn't, actually, and won't be for a while. But the stock will show up in several other major indexes within days.

When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) debuted earlier this year, there was a lot of discussion around how the major indexes would handle it. Typically, companies go public at much smaller market caps, not with market caps over $1 trillion. Index committees needed to decide whether to "fast track" these mega IPOs into the indexes sooner, given their outsize influence.

Continue reading