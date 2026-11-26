Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: A42SXH / ISIN: US03703U1079
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26.11.2026 14:03:02
Is Anthropic Joining the S&P 500? Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) just completed the largest IPO in history, raising around $93.5 billion at $83 per share. The stock closed Nov. 20 at $88.91.
Given that it's now one of the largest publicly traded companies in the world, you might assume its addition to the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) is imminent. It isn't, actually, and won't be for a while. But the stock will show up in several other major indexes within days.
When Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ:SPCX) debuted earlier this year, there was a lot of discussion around how the major indexes would handle it. Typically, companies go public at much smaller market caps, not with market caps over $1 trillion. Index committees needed to decide whether to "fast track" these mega IPOs into the indexes sooner, given their outsize influence.
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Nachrichten zu Anthropic
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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25.11.26
|Anthropic has pulled up the ladder (Financial Times)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic-Aktie fällt unter Ausgabepreis - auch Nvidia im Minus (Spiegel Online)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|Anthropic, Nvidia, Infineon, Siemens Energy, Siemens, BASF - Ausblick mit Egmond Haidt (NewsTool)
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24.11.26
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Anthropic fällt unter Ausgabepreis (dpa-AFX)
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23.11.26
|Gewinne für Superreiche: Cramer warnt Aktionäre der Anthropic-Aktie vor den Folgen (finanzen.at)
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22.11.26
|Will Anthropic buck the tech sell-off? (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Anthropic
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Anthropic
|77,11
|2,35%
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