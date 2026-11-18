Anthropic's (NASDAQ:ANT) IPO is all set for Thursday, and the AI lab is going to make history.

While it won't top Space Exploration Technologies as the biggest IPO ever, which was valued at $1.75 trillion, it will come in at a close second at $1.4 trillion. What's more important is that it will mark a major milestone in the AI revolution.

Anthropic will be the first AI lab to go public, and by doing so, it will become the clearest representation of the success of AI itself. Up until this point, investors haven't had a good way to invest in companies like Anthropic and OpenAI that are making the products that have come to define AI.

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