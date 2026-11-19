Anthropic (NASDAQ:ANT) is planning to move forward with its initial public offering (IPO), with trading expected to begin Nov. 19. In doing so, the AI company will raise tens of billions of dollars, which it plans to spend on computing power and infrastructure. But with its focus increasingly turning toward orienting its AI capabilities toward bioscience, the next few years will likely see it make major investments to secure the ingredients it needs to test the hypotheses its AI proposes.

Chief among those ingredients are lab space and biomedical research equipment -- and, as it's a tech company bent on automation, laboratory robotics and other research automation solutions will be near the top of the list.

Enter Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA), a lab-automation biotech and aspiring biomanufacturer that's already collaborating with Anthropic's biggest competitor, OpenAI. While many other businesses offer different components of an automated biopharma research stack, Ginkgo says its cart-based system is more modular, expandable, robust, and customizable than any competing platform on the market. So does Anthropic, and its soon-to-land massive pile of money make Ginkgo worth buying right now?

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