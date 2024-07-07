07.07.2024 15:45:00

Is Apple a Buy?

Just when investors thought shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) might have run out of momentum, the company's developer conference, where it unveiled an avalanche of upcoming products and features using artificial intelligence (AI), supercharged the stock and sent it to new highs.Apple is arguably one of the most obvious AI stocks because generative AI perfectly fits the core experience of using iOS products. The million-dollar question is just how much upside remains in the stock for prospective investors today. Is Apple a buy? Here is what you need to know.It's fair to say that AI is a big deal for Apple. The company recently unveiled numerous AI features it will build into its software. Some examples include custom emojis, integrating ChatGPT into Siri, and its in-house AI tech, Apple Intelligence. The influx of new technology could dramatically improve the user experience on iOS devices, which Apple was already known for.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

