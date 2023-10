Is Apple a Buy Now?

It might be worrying to see that Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) revenue has declined on a year-over-year basis in each of the last three quarters. But shareholders don't seem concerned. The stock has climbed 38% so far in 2023, a better return than the Nasdaq Composite. Zooming out, Apple 's rise is even more impressive. This has benefited Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway tremendously, as the conglomerate's portfolio is heavily concentrated in the tech giant. But is now a good time for investors to buy shares in the iPhone maker? There are strong arguments to consider before making a decision. Let's take a look at them.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel