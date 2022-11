Is Apple a Must-Own Stock in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Every so often, a company comes along and has so much success that many investors end up retiring millionaires by simply going along for the ride. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of those companies. The tech giant has seen success matched by very few in history, and it has been rightfully earned. After all, it has world-class products, top-tier brand loyalty, and a bank account that other companies can only dream of having.Past results are great, but a company's future outlook should be driving investing decisions. And although it's the largest public company in the world with a market cap of over $2.4 trillion -- more than Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and Tesla combined -- there's still room for noticeable growth for Apple. Here's why it's a must-own for 2023.Continue reading