14.05.2023 17:11:00
Is Apple Now a Top Dividend Stock?
For much of its existence, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has been considered a growth stock. Many investors snapping it up for their portfolios still believe this to be so, as the company -- despite being a massive entity -- frequently books double-digit increases in key fundamental metrics.Recently, though, Apple awarded said investors a relatively generous dividend raise. So perhaps this makes the company a solid dividend stock to own too. Here's a little exploration of this.Let's get the details out of the way and set some context. Concurrent with the second quarter of fiscal 2023 results published in early May, Apple declared a new quarterly payout of $0.24 per share. This dividend raise shook out to a 4% improvement on its $0.23 per share predecessor. (By the way, that wasn't the only shareholder-pleasing move the company made; it also launched a $90 billion share repurchase program.)
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
