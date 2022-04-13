|
13.04.2022 14:16:32
Is Apple Planning A Crypto Foray? Job Posting Sets Off Rumors
A job posting by Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has given rise to speculation that the company could be interested in cryptocurrencies.What Happened: The tech giant posted on its website details regarding the opening for the position of senior legal counsel, Apple Pay & Wallet. The company sought over seven years of legal experience in advising on "digital identity, blockchain and digital assets, mobile wallets and payment platforms, and other related technology."The job description suggests the company is looking for someone who can support and advise Apple's product business ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
