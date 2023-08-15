|
15.08.2023 15:53:00
Is Apple Stock a Buy?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has long had a reputation for offering investors consistent growth, with its stock up 243% since 2018. The tech giant has become the most valuable company in the world, achieving a market capitalization of $3 trillion earlier this year. However, its stock has slipped since the company released the earnings report for its fiscal 2023's third quarter, ended July 1.As with many companies in consumer tech, macroeconomic headwinds have plagued Apple product segments as reductions in consumer spending have caused repeated revenue declines. However, poor market conditions won't last forever, and Apple's dominating brand is likely to grant investors substantial gains over the long term. Here's why Apple's stock is a screaming buy after a recent dip.
