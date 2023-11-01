|
01.11.2023 10:10:00
Is Apple Stock a Buy?
As the world's most valuable company with a market cap of $2.6 trillion, it's always a good idea to keep Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) on your radar for a potential investment. The company has a long history of delivering significant gains to patient investors. In fact, since Warren Buffett's holdings company Berkshire Hathaway first invested in 2016, Apple's stock has soared 540%. The company hasn't had it easy this year, with macroeconomic headwinds causing reductions in consumer spending and repeated declines in product sales. As a result, shares in Apple tumbled almost 15% over the last three months. However, it remains a dominating figure in tech with almost unrivaled brand loyalty from its users. Apple has much to gain from the market's inevitable recovery and is making promising headway in multiple digital sectors, which are less vulnerable to economic challenges.
