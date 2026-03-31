Apple Aktie
WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005
|
31.03.2026 20:45:00
Is Apple Stock a Buy After Falling 14% From Its All-Time High?
Towards the end of 2025, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) joined a highly exclusive group of corporations that have ever reached a $4 trillion market cap, hitting its all-time high in the process. The stock hasn't performed well and is down by about 14% since. Between persistent tariff threats and geopolitical tensions, many investors are choosing to take their money out of tech stocks -- and Apple hasn't escaped the sell-off. However, for investors looking beyond the ongoing volatility, there might be great reasons to consider the stock right now. Image source: Getty Images.Apple launched the iPhone 17 in September, and it has been a hit. The company was barely able to meet demand for the newest version of its most famous product when it first came out. The new iPhone has helped boost sales growth. In its latest quarter, Apple's year-over-year revenue growth was almost 16%, the highest it had been in over three years. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.
|
30.03.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones beendet den Handel mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones bewegt sich nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones am Mittag stärker (finanzen.at)
|
30.03.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones zum Handelsstart stärker (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.26
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones am Nachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones liegt am Donnerstagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
26.03.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones zeigt sich zum Handelsstart schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
24.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Apple-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Apple-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)