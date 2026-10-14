Is Apple Stock a Buy During the Holiday Quarter?

As we begin the holiday quarter, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is in a time of transition. John Ternus took over as CEO from Tim Cook on Sept. 1, and he takes the helm at a time when the company benefits from an upgrade cycle but has not made the strides in artificial intelligence (AI) that many of its competitors have.

Given these struggles, should investors buy Apple as it benefits from holiday-related sales, or stand pat for now?

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