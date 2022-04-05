05.04.2022 13:10:00

Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is an iconic brand that has sold groundbreaking products and services worldwide. You can scarcely find an individual who has not used at least one of Apple's products. Further, Apple customers show a high degree of loyalty to the brand, often staying within the Apple ecosystem for several years or more. A good deal of Apple's sales now come from repeat customers or those who are upgrading to newer versions of the iPhone, iPad, or Mac computers. And product success has led to share price appreciation. The company's stock has been up over 700% in the last decade alone. That phenomenal success has investors curious if they should buy Apple stock right now. To answer that question, let's dig into the company's prospects and valuation to determine if long-term investors should buy right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen

04.04.22 Apple Buy UBS AG
21.03.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.03.22 Apple Equal Weight Barclays Capital
09.03.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.22 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Apple Inc. 161,10 -0,87% Apple Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Krieg in der Ukraine bleibt bestimmendes Thema: ATX schließt auf rotem Terrain -- DAX taucht zum Handelsschluss ab -- Börse in Japan gewinnt letztendlich leicht
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Dienstag deutlich abwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich ebenfalls mit Verlusten. Die US-Börsen notieren am Dienstag mit Abschlägen. Leichte Aufschläge wurden unterdessen aus Japan gemeldet, die China-Börsen waren weiter in der Feiertagspause.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen