Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?

It's rarely a bad idea to consider buying Apple 's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock. Shares have soared 217% in the last five years and 900% over the last decade. It has dominating positions in several areas of tech thanks to the immense brand loyalty the company built with consumers, which has boosted its stock over the long term. However, Apple hasn't had it easy in 2023. The company reported three consecutive quarters of revenue declines as macroeconomic headwinds curbed consumer spending. Apple continued to outperform its competitors in product sales but has been unable to deliver growth. As a result, you might wonder if the company is still worth an investment. Despite the setbacks, Apple remains an excellent option for long-term-minded investors. Here's why.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel