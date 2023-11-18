Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
|
18.11.2023 13:00:00
Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is the largest company in the world -- worth nearly $3 trillion -- and many investors own a lot of its stock whether they know it or not. That's because Apple makes up 11.2% of the Nasdaq 100 and 7.3% of the S&P 500. If Apple doesn't do well, it will be a significant drag on these indexes, and investors across the board will see sub-par results.On the flip side, if Apple does well, almost everyone else will, too. But here's the question: Is it worth buying additional shares of Apple if so many investors are already heavily weighted to it through their ownership of an index fund?Apple likely needs no introduction, as many in the U.S. already have an iPhone or a Mac computer. But what many people may not be aware of is Apple's service division, which generates revenue from the App Store, advertising, cloud services, and subscription products like Apple Music and Apple TV+. While some may consider this a necessary add-on, it has been a notable bright spot in Apple's fiscal 2023 (which ended Sept. 30).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.1 Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.11.23
|Deshalb ist Apple beim KI-Thema noch zurückhaltend - und was noch kommen könnte (finanzen.at)
|
04.11.23
|Shazam, Beats & Co: Diese Unternehmen hat sich der Apple-Konzern einverleibt (finanzen.at)
|
02.11.23
|Hart umkämpfter Streaming-Markt: Apple will Sportangebot bei Apple TV+ ausbauen (finanzen.at)
|
28.10.23
|Apple verliert mit iPhone Kampf um Marktführerschaft auf wichtigem chinesischen Markt (finanzen.at)
|
16.10.23
|Gerüchte um Rückzug von Apple-Chef Tim Cook bis 2025 - Wer sein Nachfolger werden könnte (finanzen.at)
|
10.10.23
|Apple-Chef Tim Cook verkauft Aktienpaket in Millionenhöhe - Was das für Apple-Anleger bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|Projekt Titan: Diese Autokonzerne kommen als potenzielle Partner für das Apple Car in Frage (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.23
|Technologiepionier Steve Jobs: Das Leben des Apple Gründers (finanzen.at)