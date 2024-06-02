|
02.06.2024 13:15:00
Is Apple Stock a Buy Now?
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) investors endured a torrid time in the first four months of 2024 as shares of the tech giant fell 8%, while the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index gained 6% over the same time.The company's stagnant growth and a U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) lawsuit explain why investor confidence in Apple stock was low during this time. The good news is that the company is finally receiving some love from the stock market. Shares of the company were up more than 12% in May, driven by a solid set of results for the second quarter of fiscal 2024, which were released May 2.Let's look at the reasons Apple regained its mojo and determine whether investors should consider buying this tech stock in anticipation of further gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
